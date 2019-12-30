SUFFOCATION, WINDHAND, REPULSION, MIDNIGHT And More Confirmed For Northwest Terror Fest 2020

The Pacific Northwest’s only destination heavy metal festival, Northwest Terror Fest, will return in 2020. NWTF will take place from Thursday, May 28 through Saturday, May 30 in Seattle, Washington at Neumos and Barboza, with after parties at Highline Bar.

The lineup for NWTF 2020 is as follows: Repulsion, Suffocation, Windhand, Blood Incantation, GosT, Harakiri For The Sky, Midnight, Visigoth, Wormrot, Mizmor, Miserable (acoustic), Obsequiae, Ringworm, Sandrider, Xibalba, Cartilage, Cloak, Escuela Grind, Grayceon, Haunter, Oryx, Nightfucker, Funeral Chic, Racetraitor, Squalus, Succumb, Wormwitch, DeathCAVE, Grave Dust, Isenordal, Solicitor, Vale, Vile Creature, Disease, Exulansis, Summoned By Giants.

ADA seating available. Attendees will be able to choose bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity. NWTF is 21+. All sets are Pacific Northwest exclusives.

All ticket options will be on sale at 9 AM, PST on January 3, 2020. Neumos and Barboza tickets will be available here.

Highline after party tickets will be available at the same time at the following links:

The schedule including individual stages will be announced on January 2, 2020.