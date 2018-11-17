SUFFOCATION’s Terrance Hobbs Talks Departure Of Singer Frank Mullen - “I’m Gonna Miss Him”

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People spoke with guitarist Terrance Hobbs of SUFFOCATION last night at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City which was their second to last show with founding member and singer Frank Mullen, who will be hanging up his vocal duties with the band after 30 years. When asked how he feels about playing his last couple of shows with Frank, Terrance replied with the following:

"I've know Frank for over thirty years so he's like one of my close friends and it's just gonna be a little bit weird not having...or not knowing that he's gonna be there with us like, all the time or intermittently ya know, maybe a show here or a show there. He's really just hanging it up. So, I'm gonna miss him. Like, we went to school together."

Elliott also asked Terrance what he would say if he was able to go back in time and speak to the younger version of himself when he first joined the band. After joking around by saying that he'd tell himself to "run!", he replied in all seriousness with gratitude and contentedness:

"I'm really actually very happy with the fact that I've been in this band, so I'd really say to myself, 'Dude...don't change anything. Pursue it with your dreams because that's what got me here."

The interview eventually took a fun turn as Terrance and Elliott talked about video games, shapeshifting, haunting people and much more. And Terrance also revealed who his "Big Four" of death metal would be if he had the choice, citing Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Obituary and Deicide as his favorites.

Suffocation have plans to move on with Ricky Myers on vocals in the future with plans to record a new album. They are also planning a live album and DVD release in the as Terrance mentions towards the end of this interview, all over the course of time and after they finish touring for their latest release on Nuclear Blast Record, Of the Dark Light.

Watch the full interview below: