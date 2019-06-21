SUICIDAL ANGELS Launch First Trailer For Upcoming Years Of Aggression Album; Video

The new album from Greek thrash metal tank, Suicidal Angels, entitled Years Of Aggression, will be released on August 9 via NoiseArt Records. A first album trailer can be seen below.

Founding member, guitarist and singer Nick Melissourgos has prepared the songs, which were subsequently recorded in the Zero Gravity Studios in Athens, Greece, and, in case of the drums, in the Soundlodge Studios in Papenburg, Germany. The album was produced by the band itself, which has for the first time in years a consistent lineup - making them stronger than ever before. Nine songs, driven by irrepressible rage, were finally mixed by Jens Bogren at the Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, and mastered by Tony Lindgren.

Pre-order the new album here.

Years Of Aggression tracklisting:

"Endless War"

"Born Of Hate"

"Years Of Aggression"

"Bloody Ground"

"D.I.V.A"

"From All The One"

"Order Of Death"

"The Roof Of Rats"

"The Sacred Dance With Chaos"

"Born Of Hate" lyric video:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)