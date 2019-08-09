SUICIDAL ANGELS Release Years Of Aggression Album; "Bloody Ground" Music Video Streaming

The new album from Greek thrash metal tank Suicidal Angels, entitled Years Of Aggression, is out now via NoiseArt Records. Get the new album here, and watch a video for the song "Bloody Ground" below.

The album was produced by the band itself, which has for the first time in years a consistent lineup - making them stronger than ever before. Nine songs, driven by irrepressible rage, were finally mixed by Jens Bogren at the Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, and mastered by Tony Lindgren.

Years Of Aggression tracklisting:

"Endless War"

"Born Of Hate"

"Years Of Aggression"

"Bloody Ground"

"D.I.V.A"

"From All The One"

"Order Of Death"

"The Roof Of Rats"

"The Sacred Dance With Chaos"

"Bloody Ground" video:

"Endless War" lyric video below:

"Born Of Hate" lyric video:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)