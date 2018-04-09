SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce Get Your Fight On Canadian Tour
April 9, 2018, 2 hours ago
This July, Suicidal Tendencies will bring their Get Your Fight On Tour to Canada. Tickets for the following shows go on sale Friday, April 13th at 10.00am local time. Special support on dates from July 17th to 22nd is Havok, while Sick Of It All will be main support on July 25th and 26th.
July
17 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
19 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
22 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
26 - Kitchener, ON - Elements
27 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau