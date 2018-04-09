SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce Get Your Fight On Canadian Tour

This July, Suicidal Tendencies will bring their Get Your Fight On Tour to Canada. Tickets for the following shows go on sale Friday, April 13th at 10.00am local time. Special support on dates from July 17th to 22nd is Havok, while Sick Of It All will be main support on July 25th and 26th.

July

17 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

19 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

22 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

27 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau