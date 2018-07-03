SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Ben Weinman As Guitarist For Upcoming Tour

Suicidal Tendencies will begin a run of North American dates beginning this Saturday, July 14th, in Brooklyn, NY and the band has announced The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman will be handling guitar duties on the tour.

More U.S. dates will be announced soon, starting with two special shows in September in Boston and Washington D.C. to coincide with the release of Still Cyco Punk After All These Years.

Dates:

July

14 – Brooklyn, NY – House Of Vans

15 – Ohio – Inkcarceration Festival

17 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

19 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

20 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

22 – Winnipeg, MB – The Garrick Centre

25 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theater

26 – Kitchener, ON – Elements

27 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau