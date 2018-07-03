SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Ben Weinman As Guitarist For Upcoming Tour
July 3, 2018, 2 hours ago
Suicidal Tendencies will begin a run of North American dates beginning this Saturday, July 14th, in Brooklyn, NY and the band has announced The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman will be handling guitar duties on the tour.
More U.S. dates will be announced soon, starting with two special shows in September in Boston and Washington D.C. to coincide with the release of Still Cyco Punk After All These Years.
Dates:
July
14 – Brooklyn, NY – House Of Vans
15 – Ohio – Inkcarceration Festival
17 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
19 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
20 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
22 – Winnipeg, MB – The Garrick Centre
25 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theater
26 – Kitchener, ON – Elements
27 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau