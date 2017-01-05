SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce World Gone Mad US Tour Dates With CROWBAR, HAVOK

Suicidal Tendencies will embark on a headlining tour through The US during February and March with Crowbar as main support and Havok as opening band. Tickets go on sale January 6th, confirmed shows are as listed.

February

22 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

24 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

25 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck

27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

March

1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

4 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center

5 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre

7 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre

8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

Suicidal Tendencies released their new album, World Gone Mad, in September 2016. Lead-off single "Clap Like Ozzy" can be heard below.