SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce World Gone Mad US Tour Dates With CROWBAR, HAVOK
January 5, 2017, 24 minutes ago
Suicidal Tendencies will embark on a headlining tour through The US during February and March with Crowbar as main support and Havok as opening band. Tickets go on sale January 6th, confirmed shows are as listed.
February
22 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory
24 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
25 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck
27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
March
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
4 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center
5 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre
7 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
Suicidal Tendencies released their new album, World Gone Mad, in September 2016. Lead-off single "Clap Like Ozzy" can be heard below.