SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Complete New EP With Producer PAUL NORTHFIELD

Suicidal Tendencies has checked in with the following update:

"Congratulations and huge thanks to Paul Northfield.

Paul first worked with ST in the Studio back in 1992 when he was the engineer for The Art of Rebellion. He's worked on many releases since then including last year's release, World Gone Mad. Anyhow, congratulations to him and his family as he is now a grandfather as his daughter gave birth to a baby girl.

Huge Thanks as he came out to help ST finish the EP and fine tune the new Nuthouse Studio, knowing she could deliver any time. Well, two days before we were finishing he got the call, so he switched his flight to yesterday morning and worked all night to finish it, and although it was full on we got it done (more on that later). And Paul made it back to Canada right before the baby was born! So a happy ending for his family and the ST family!"

While at the Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland back in June, Rauta caught up with Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir. He discusses touring life for the band, the importance of family, the fans, and offers his take on the state of the world.