SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Converse x Suicidal Tendencies Footwear And Apparel Available In September

In conjunction with the release of their upcoming STill Cyco Punk After All These Years album, Suicidal Tendencies reveals details about their upcoming Converse collaboration. The new Converse x Suicidal Tendencies collection will be available the same date as the new album, September 7th, via Converse.com and select retailers.

To celebrate, in Converse's hometown of Boston, the collection will be available at Bodega Boston, in a pop-up on September 6th from 11 AM to 8 PM and on September 7th from 11 AM to 8 AM, before the Suicidal Tendencies show at the House Of Blues in Boston.

Vocalist Mike Muir's relationship with Converse started long before Suicidal Tendencies. "When I was young, I still remember getting my first pair of 'Chucks' for my birthday and how stoked I was to wear them to school the next day," says Muir, reflecting on the iconic sneaker. "It was almost like a rite of passage, the beautiful thing about them is whatever 'direction' you were headed, you could go there with your Chucks."

Converse x Suicidal Tendencies is a collection of Chuck 70's and accompanying apparel based on digital and screen-printed graphics in the classic style of Ric Clayton, who designed posters and fliers for the band back in the '80s. The Chuck 70 HI's vintage canvas upper features an all-over digital print and the Suicidal Tendencies leather patch on the lateral side. An Ox version, comes in black with an all over digitally-printed lining. The Suicidal Tendencies logo is printed on the tongue and heel. Both the Hi and the Ox pair feature two sets of additional laces including a Suicidal Tendencies printed logo lace.

All apparel, which feature original, screen printed Suicidal Tendencies artwork, include a woven poplin shirt, two pull over hoodies, a pair of sweatpants, a pair of sweatshorts, one long sleeve tee, and two short sleeve tees.

The footwear will retail for a suggested retail price of $90 - $95 USD. Apparel will retail for SRP of $35 - $80 USD.

"All these years later, Converse has the same meaning to me," adds Mike Muir. "Just as young Mike will never forget putting on his first pair of Chucks, I can't wait to relive that amazing feeling with the new Converse x Suicidal Tendencies, a massively proud moment for the band, our fans and of course me personally!"

Suicidal Tendencies will release their new album, STill Cyco Punk After All These Years, on September 7th. Listen to the track "It's Always Something" below.

In the early 80s when the legendary Suicidal Tendencies formed, punk rock was not very welcoming to "new ideas" - especially from a new crew that were obviously not worried about fitting in. But Suicidal Tendencies weren't there to be "accepted", and not only played their own STyle of Cyco Punk, but reinvented the DIY attitude to a level never seen before with their distinctive look and sound. For 35 years, Suicidal Tendencies haven't worried about what other bands or people were or weren't doing. They didn't ask for permission, nor did they care who it offended. They did what they wanted, but most importantly for the right reason, because it's what they felt, not because they wanted to be liked.

Suicidal Tendencies revisit their Cyco Punk aggressions with STill Cyco Punk After All These Years. In the spirit of doing things their own way, the album release will also introduce an official Converse x Suicidal Tendencies collection. More details on the collection will be revealed soon.

STill Cyco Punk After All These Years is a re-recording and re-imagining of a Cyco Miko (Mike Muir) solo album recorded in 1995, originally entitled Lost my Brain! (Once Again). The album is an auditory time capsule - a full-on Cyco Punk record taken to a whole new level - featuring legendary drummer Dave Lombardo brutally beating the songs and sound that is made to get your slam on!



STill Cyco Punk After All These Years will be available in digital, CD, opaque green vinyl (with download card) and opaque gold vinyl (with download card, patch and poster) formats. All merch and physical formats can be pre-ordered via the official webstore, and digital formats can be pre-ordered via iTunes and Amazon. You can also pre-save the album via Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Mike Muir says, "Over 20 years ago, I recorded my first "solo" CD for release (technically the second, the first being the "Solocide" sessions which probably will never be released as it was intended). The Cyco Miko "Lost my Brain! (Once Again)" album was released in 1995 and even featured guitarist Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols on seven songs. Although [during] the 13 years I was in Suicidal at that point I did things I never dreamed I'd have the chance to, or could happen, there were still way too many times that were extremely difficult to handle. Basically, "love music, don't like the other stuff". Anyhow, remembering that original love for music made me want to do a punk STyle record and at the time I didn't feel it was, could or should be an ST album."

Muir explains that now with Dave Lombardo behind the kit leading the charge, he felt not only could he do this original Cyco Miko album its due justice, he could do it as a Suicidal Tendencies album. He adds, "Not retro, but taking it 25 years forward and making it a modern Cyco Punk record. Extremely dangerous after so many years, but damn, I love these songs and I feel them so much. Perhaps surprisingly more now than when I was 30! The music hits me hard, and the lyrics hit me harder. Life takes you places sometimes you don't want to be. I know that more than I would like to admit... but it led me here, right now and I'm so proud to be here! And the irony is a "non-Suicidal" album has just made me more Suicidal than ever!"

"I Love Destruction"

"F.U.B.A.R."

"All Kinda Crazy"

"Sippin' From The Insanitea"

"It's Always Something"

"Lost My Brain…Once Again"

"Nothin' To Lose"

"Gonna Be Alright"

"Ain't Gonna Get Me"

"All I Ever Get"

"Save A Peace For Me"

"It's Always Something":

"F.U.B.A.R.":

Suicidal Tendencies will perform in several cities this coming September and October. See below for all confirmed performance dates:

September

7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (album release party and anniversary show, playing first album in its entirety)

8 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club (album release party and anniversary show, playing first album in its entirety)

16 - Chicago, IL - Douglas Park - Riot Fest

18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

22 - San Antonio, TX - The AT&T Center Grounds - Bud Light River City Rockfest

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

27 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center

28 - Louisville, KY - Champions Park - Louder Than Life

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

October

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

5 - Denver, CO - Summit

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Huntington Beach, CA - Huntington State Beach - Surf City Blitz

(Photo - suicidaltendencies.com)