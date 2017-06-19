SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Featuring DAVE LOMBARDO Perform “I Shot Reagan” At France's Hellfest; Video

Suicidal Tendencies, who’s lineup currently features drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits, Dead Cross), performed the track “I Shot Reagan” at France’s Hellfest on June 17th. Video of the performance can be viewed below. “I Shot Reagan” is featured on Suicidal Tendencies’ 1983 self-titled album.

Suicidal Tendencies perform next on June 20th at Zakk in Düsseldorf, Germany. You can find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.