SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Featuring DAVE LOMBARDO Release “Living For Life” Music Video

Suicidal Tendencies, who’s lineup currently features drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits, Dead Cross), have released a video for “Living For Life” a track from the band’s World Gone Mad album, released in September 2016. Check it out below, and stay tuned for details on the band’s new EP, due in fall 2017.

Suicidal Tendencies performed the track “I Shot Reagan” at France’s Hellfest on June 17th. Video of the performance can be viewed below. “I Shot Reagan” is featured on Suicidal Tendencies’ 1983 self-titled album.

Suicidal Tendencies tonight, June 27th, at Sala Jimmy Jazz in Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain. You can find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.