SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Get Your Fight On! EP Due In March; First 2018 Tour Dates Confirmed
December 18, 2017, a day ago
Suicidal Tendencies will start 2018 with the first of two releases. On March 9th the band will release the Paul Northfield-produced Get Your Fight On! EP, with pre-sales set to begin on January 19th. Further details to follow.
In other news, Suicidal Tendencies have announced their first live dates for next year. Dates start on March 17th at the Storm The Gates festival in New Zealand, before they head to Australia for the Download Festival Australia Sideshows.
Tour dates:
March
17 - Storm The Gates Festival - New Zealand
Download Festival Australia Sideshows:
March
21 - Coolangatta Hotel - Gold Coast, Australia
22 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia
23 - Eatons Hill Hotel - Brisbane, Australia
26 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia
27 - Capitol - Perth, Australia