SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "How Will I Laugh Tomorrow"; "Really Well Written"

The gentlemen at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have tackled ''How Will I Laugh Tomorrow'' by Suicidal Tendencies for their growing legion of metal followers. Check out their unbiased reaction to the song below.

David Ellefson recently shared the Lost In Vegas channel's reaction to "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" via his official Facebook page:

Ellefson: "Metal, the international language. And, for the record, it is always the last song of the night."