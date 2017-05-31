SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – Mural Of Frontman Mike Muir To Be Unveiled Sunday

On Sunday, June 4th, councilmember José Huizar and Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas will unveil a mural of legendary punk rock icon Mike Muir from the group Suicidal Tendencies. Following the unveiling, Muir and Suicidal Tendencies will perform a free live show for fans of the band.

Located on Santa Fe Avenue in the Arts District, the Mike Muir mural is adjacent to the future 6th Street Bridge and park space. Councilmember Huizar worked with the City's Department of Cultural Affairs to work with Robert Vargas, a prolific muralist whose work is displayed throughout the city, to paint a mural of Muir. Vargas is painting the mural freehand, without using stencils, projections or grids.

The band comments: “From banned in LA to being painted on a 40 foot wall! We are so unbelievably honored and stoked to be able to invite you all out Sunday to the unveiling of this Mural...and even more excited to announce SxTx will be playing at this event...and it's all gree!

Spread the word, come on down, bring your cameras and get your slam on.”