Drummer Dave Lombardo has revealed in an online post that Suicidal Tendencies will release a new full-length album this September. Details on the band's follow-up to the Get Your Fight On! EP are expected soon.

The band perform next on July 15th at the Inkarceration Music & Tatto Fest at The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Find Suicidal Tendencies' complete live itinerary at this location.