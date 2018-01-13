SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Pre-Orders For Get Your Fight On! EP Include New Song "Nothing To Lose"; Forthcoming Album To Feature IGGY POP Cover
Suicidal Tendencies will start 2018 with the first of two releases. On March 9th the band will release the Paul Northfield-produced Get Your Fight On! EP, with pre-sales set to begin on January 19th. It precedes the release of a full length ST album this summer, which will feature the band performing the first cover song of their career, Iggy Pop's "I Got A Right".
All digital pre-orders of Get Your Fight On! will include an immediate download of the song "Nothing To Lose".
In other news, Suicidal Tendencies have announced their first live dates for next year. Dates start on March 17th at the Storm The Gates festival in New Zealand, before they head to Australia for the Download Festival Australia Sideshows.
Tour dates:
March
17 - Storm The Gates Festival - New Zealand
Download Festival Australia Sideshows:
March
21 - Coolangatta Hotel - Gold Coast, Australia
22 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia
23 - Eatons Hill Hotel - Brisbane, Australia
26 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia
27 - Capitol - Perth, Australia