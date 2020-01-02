SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Still Cyco After All These Years Album Coming On Limited Edition Heavyweight Orange Marble Vinyl

Townsend Music has announced the release of Suicidal Tendencies' 1993 album, Still Cyco After All These Years, on heavyweight orange marble vinyl, on January 24.

Still Cyco After All These Years was originally released in 1993, a compilation of sorts but officially classed as a studio record. The album includes a re-recording of the entire debut album Suicidal Tendencies (1982) plus re-recordings from Join The Army (“War Inside My Head” and “A Little Each Day”) and a B-side only track “Don’t Give Me Your Nothin’”. The re-recordings of the crossover/thrash classics certainly have a tighter feel than the original recording, with Mike Muir’s developed vocal style also setting this version apart. The album also includes the classic singles “Institutionalized” and “I Saw Your Mommy”.

Still Cyco After All These Years is available as a limited edition of 1,500 numbered copies on flaming (orange & yellow marbled) vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Suicide's An Alternative"

"Two-Sided Politics"

"Subliminal"

"I Shot The Devil"

"Won't Fall In Love Today"

"Institutionalized"

"War Inside My Head"

"Don't Give Me Your Nothin'"

Side B

"Memories Of Tomorrow"

"Possessed"

"I Saw Your Mommy"

"Fascist Pig"

"A Little Each Day"

"I Want More"

"Suicidal Failure"