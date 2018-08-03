SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Streaming "F.U.B.A.R." From Upcoming STill Cyco Punk After All These Years Album

Suicidal Tendencies will release their new album, STill Cyco Punk After All These Years, on September 7th. Australian website Off White Records is currently accepting pre-orders. Listen to the track "F.U.B.A.R." below.

According to Dying Scene, while the album's title is an obvious reference to the re-recording of the band's iconic 1983 self-titled debut album, STill Cyco After All These Years (originally recorded in 1989 but not released until 1993), it's apparently a re-recording of frontman Mike “Cyco Miko” Muir’s 1996 solo debut album Lost My Brain! (Once Again) in its entirety.

"I Love Destruction"

"F.U.B.A.R."

"All Kinda Crazy"

"Sippin' From The Insanitea"

"It's Always Something"

"Lost My Brain…Once Again"

"Nothin' To Lose"

"Gonna Be Alright"

"Ain't Gonna Get Me"

"All I Ever Get"

"Save A Peace For Me"

