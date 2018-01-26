SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Streaming New Track "Nothing To Lose"

On March 9th, Suicidal Tendencies will release the Paul Northfield-produced Get Your Fight On! EP, with pre-orders available here. Listen to the song below:

The EP precedes the release of a full length ST album this summer, which will feature the band performing the first cover song of their career, Iggy Pop's "I Got A Right".

All digital pre-orders of Get Your Fight On! will include an immediate download of "Nothing To Lose".

Suicidal Tendencies' 2018 live dates start on March 17th at the Storm The Gates festival in New Zealand, before they head to Australia for the Download Festival Australia Sideshows.

Tour dates:

March

17 - Storm The Gates Festival - New Zealand

Download Festival Australia Sideshows:

March

21 - Coolangatta Hotel - Gold Coast, Australia

22 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

23 - Eatons Hill Hotel - Brisbane, Australia

26 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

27 - Capitol - Perth, Australia