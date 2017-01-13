SUICIDE BY TIGERS Release “True Believers” Music Video

Swedish rockers, Suicide By Tigers, have released a video for “True Believers”, a track from their self-titled debut album, available via Smilodon Records/Sound Pollution. Watch the new clip below.

The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Berno Paulsson (The Haunted, Amon Amarth, Spiritual Beggars) at Berno Studio, Malmö.

The soil of southern Sweden has for a long time been a great breeding ground for rock ‘n’ roll. This trend continues manifested by Suicide By Tigers focusing on dynamic, blues based rock, with heavy guitars and strong melodies just like the British bands Free, Taste and Led Zeppelin they move from light and shade to tight and loose.

Tracklisting:

“Death On Your Trail”

“Beautiful Nights”

“Pack Of Wolves”

“Vicious Malicious”

“Fox In A Hole”

“True Believers”

“Ball Of Fire”

“Keep You Smiling”

“Karma” (CD bonus track)

“True Believers” video:

“Vicious Malicious” video: