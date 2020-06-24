SUICIDE SILENCE Announce Final Batch Of Virtual World Tour Dates; New Video Trailer Streaming
Suicide Silence have announced the final batch of dates for their previously announced Virtual World Tour, that includes unique sets, exclusive merchandise and custom experiences in each market. All dates are listed below.
Each show will include:
- 90 min. multi-camera live stream
- Full live-production with pro audio/video & light show
- Skits & exclusive media content
- Fully-integrated chatroom with opportunity to request songs
- Video Q&A
- Exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming "Live Life Hard" DVD
- Exclusive tour merchandise
- Ticket purchasers receive 15% merch store discount
The band comments, "We're only a week away from delivering these unique virtual experiences to our favorite markets around the world! We'd like to give a special thanks to Nuclear Blast Records, Bandsintown and all of the companies & individuals that have helped us put this all together. The comedic sketches we've been working on have been quite entertaining & we're very much looking forward to launching this SuicideSilenceTV presentation to the masses. This goes much further than your typical live stream & we're amped to melt your "virtual" faces off with something completely new & different!"
Watch the new Virtual World Tour trailer below. Purchase your ticket at SSVirtualTour.com. All shows are in local time.
Below you will find the complete list of geo-gated dates.
Thursday, July 2, 2020
New York, NY (7PM, EDT)
Friday, July 3. 2020
Boston, MA (7PM, EDT)
Los Angeles, CA (7PM, PDT)
Sunday, July 5, 2020
Norfolk, VA (7PM, EDT)
Las Vegas, NV (7PM, PDT)
Monday, July 6, 2020
London, GB (8PM, BST)
Baltimore, MD (7PM, EDT)
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Atlanta, GA (7PM, EDT)
Phoenix, AZ (7PM, MST)
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Stuttgart, DE (7 PM, CEST)
Santiago, CL (7 PM, GMT-4)
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Chicago, IL (7 PM, CDT)
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Tokyo, JP (1PM, JST)
Buenos Aires, AR (6PM, GMT-3)
Philadelphia, PA (8PM, EDT)
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Dallas, TX (7PM, CDT)
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sydney, AU (2PM, AEST)
Orlando, FL (7PM, EDT)
Edmonton, AB (8PM, MDT)
Friday, July 17, 2020
Des Moines, IA (7PM, CDT)
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Bangalore, IN (11AM, IST)
Columbus, OH (7PM, EDT)
Albuquerque, NM (8PM, MDT)
Sunday, July 20, 2020
Montreal, QC (7PM, EDT)
Denver, CO (8PM, MDT)
Monday, July 21, 2020
Lawrence, KS (7PM, CDT)
Portland, OR (8PM, PDT)
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Memphis, TN (7 PM, CDT)
Friday, July 24, 2020
Bangkok, TH (12 PM, ICT)
Mexico City, MX (7 PM, CDT)
Vancouver, BC (8 PM, PDT)
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Minneapolis, MN (7 PM, CDT)
Monday, July 27, 2020
Jakarta, ID (12 PM, WIB)
Charlotte, NC (7 PM, EDT)
Salt Lake City, UT (8 PM, MDT)
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Paris, FR (9 PM, CEST)
São Paulo, BR (7 PM, BRT)
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Moscow, RU (9 PM, MSK)
Toronto, ON (7 PM, EDT)
(Photo - Hristo Shindov)