SUICIDE SILENCE Announce New Live Album, Live & Mental; Video Posted For First Single And KORN Cover "Blind"

On December 4, 2015, California based extreme metal titans, Suicide Silence, headlined a special benefit show in support of Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHLA) at The Observatory in Santa Ana. Today, the band has announced that the live recordings from the night will be released under the album Live & Mental on July 12 via Nuclear Blast.

Suicide Silence comments, "Although this benefit show was recorded way back in 2015, with mental health issues as relevant as ever in society today, we felt the desire to further propel the conversation throughout the metal scene, while also allowing fans to share in this special night of unreleased material with us."

In celebration of the announcement the band released a cover of "Blind". Watch the live video below.

Live & Mental was produced by the band while mixing was handled by Josh Gilbert (Producer, Wovenwar, As I Lay Dying). The cover photos were shot by Jerry John Nicholl.

Hosted by Sirius XM metal DJ Jose Mangin & co-presented as an Affliction Metal Night, the night brought together the community to raise funds for the Mental Health America of Los Angeles. The sold out show raised nearly $17,000 towards the creation of a homeless healthcare center "where people living on the streets with mental illness can come and get their needs met."

Pre-save and pre-order Live & Mental here.

Tracklisting:

"Unanswered" (live)

"No Pity For A Coward" (live)

"Inherit The Crown" (live)

"Wake Up" (live)

"Fuck Everything" (live)

"Cease To Exist" (live)

"Sacred Words" (live)

"Disengage" (live)

"Slaves To Substance" (live)

"You Can't Stop Me" (live)

"Destruction Of A Statue" (live)

"Blind" (live)

"Bludgeoned To Death" (live)

"You Only Live Once" (live)

"Blind" (live) video: