SUICIDE SILENCE Announce Second Batch Of Virtual World Tour Dates; New Video Trailer Streaming

Suicide Silence have announced the second batch of dates for their previously announced Virtual World Tour, that includes unique sets, exclusive merchandise and custom experiences in each market. Watch the Virtual World Tour video trailer below. New dates are listed below.

Suicide Silence will be “virtually” everywhere throughout the month of July with a 39 date Virtual World Tour, running July 2 - July 30 and spanning 14 countries and 5 continents. Each geo-gated stream will be approximately an hour and a half in length and will include a professionally filmed multi-camera live performance with full chat integration, market-specific mixed media & an extensive post-performance Q&A. Initial dates are now on sale here for $10 each and are only available to those within a specified market radius.

Advanced ticket purchasers will gain access to an Exclusive Merch Collection that includes an official tour shirt as well as a number of other items that will never be sold elsewhere. The band will also be sending a 15% off discount code to every person who purchases a ticket within the first week that their market is on sale that can be used on these exclusive items as well as every other item at SSArchives.com through the end of July.

The band comments, “The time has come! We’ve teamed up with Nuclear Blast & BandsInTown on this tour and we'll be streaming 39 shows throughout the month of July with tickets for the first batch now on sale! While each show will revolve around a specific city, we’ve decided to open up the tickets statewide in the US and to entire countries when it comes to foreign markets. Be sure to get involved on social media by requesting specific songs in your market and requesting markets you’d like us to add in the future. These live streams will be full-on Suicide Silence fan experiences that will never been be re-streamed or shown ever again. Come join the party!”

Confirmed dates are as follows:

Thursday, July 2, 2020

New York, NY (7PM, EDT)

Friday, July 3. 2020

Boston, MA (7PM, EDT)

Los Angeles, CA (7PM, PDT)

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Norfolk, VA (7PM, EDT)

Las Vegas, NV (7PM, PDT)

Monday, July 6, 2020

London, GB (8PM, BST)

Baltimore, MD (7PM, EDT)

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Atlanta, GA (7PM, EDT)

Phoenix, AZ (7PM, MST)

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Stuttgart, DE (7 PM, CEST)

Santiago, CL (7 PM, GMT-4)

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Chicago, IL (7 PM, CDT)

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Tokyo, JP (1PM, JST)

Buenos Aires, AR (6PM, GMT-3)

Philadelphia, PA (8PM, EDT)

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Dallas, TX (7PM, CDT)

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Sydney, AU (2PM, AEST)

Orlando, FL (7PM, EDT)

Edmonton, AB (8PM, MDT)

Friday, July 17, 2020

Des Moines, IA (7PM, CDT)

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Bangalore, IN (11AM, IST)

Columbus, OH (7PM, EDT)

Albuquerque, NM (8PM, MDT)

Sunday, July 20, 2020

Montreal, QC (7PM, EDT)

Denver, CO (8PM, MDT)

Monday, July 21, 2020

Lawrence, KS (7PM, CDT)

Portland, OR (8PM, PDT)

Stay tuned for the announcement of new dates.

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)