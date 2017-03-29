SUICIDE SILENCE Discuss Crossing Musical Boundaries - “We Not Only Crossed, We Took A Big Leap”; Video

Metal Wani’s Fernando Bonenfant recently had a chat with Suicide Silence guitarist Mark Heylmun and singer Eddie Hermida at The Koko in London, England.

In the video below they discusses the ongoing UK tour in support of the recently released self-titled album, the current state of the band and how they achieved the goal of crossing musical boundaries.

They also discuss the possibility of a backlash if Suicide Silence would have written this record with the late Mitch Lucker, improvement in vocals, opinion on the next phase of Suicide Silence with change in musical direction, why fans should not expect anything from Suicide Silence in the future and whether the band has gained/lost fans due to extensive media coverage.

They also throw light on fans signing a petition to stop the release of the self-titled record, how Ross Robinson's involvement in the record brought attention to the band and upcoming festivals in the US and Europe.

Watch below: