SUICIDE SILENCE Discuss The Term “Deathcore” - “Quit Identifying With Fucking Music And Just Listen To It”; New Video Trailer Streaming

California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, will release their new self-titled album on February 24th via Nuclear Blast Records. In the new trailer below, the band talk about what the term "Deathcore" means to them:

Suicide Silence can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Doris”

“Silence”

“Listen”

“Dying In A Red Room”

“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”

“Run”

“The Zero”

“Conformity”

“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”

“Silence”:

“Doris” video:

360º Interview Mini-Series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Suicide Silence are bringing their US fans something truly special, embarking on an intimate series of headlining club shows starting February 19th. The dates and venues are listed below. Note: Each ticket purchase will come with a digital download of the new album and there are also very special "VIP Meet and Greet" packages available for a more personal one-on-one hang with the band beforehand.

Also, after each show, "Big Chocolate" will be spinning the entire new album and the Suicide Silence band members will be hosting a listening party for all attendees. Dates are listed below and official on-sale was Friday, January 13th at 10 AM, PST, exclusively via suicidesilence.net.

Says the band: "To go with this fresh new Suicide Silence bag of jams we had an idea to bring a different kind of show experience to you. Come check it the fuck out! To start get down with our California brothers in Plague Vendor, then we'll rip into a one-time only intimate set of new shit and old, but then once we're done stick you can stick around with us for the after party. We'll be in the house with our master of ceremony, Cameron 'Big Chocolate’ Argon, bumping our new record first off but he'll keep the vibes flowing all night with his own flavours. We wanna hang and show you this new shit and party with everyone! There's some seriously sick limited VIP packages too with all kinds of badass tour exclusive items. Get stoked, because we sure as hell are. See you all in February!

"We wanna listen to our new shit with you and get the fuck down! It's kind of like a listening party meet and greet party tour all wrapped in one. There are some seriously sick VIP package exclusives (limited availability) for a more ‘personal experience’ with us. We wanted to open up and show new sides of Suicide Silence on this record and this tour/party is our way of mixing things up even more, so come party with us! Let's fucking do this shit."

Tour dates with Plague Vendor, Cameron Argon (Big Chocolate & Disfiguring the Goddess)

February

19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

21 - Dallas, TXS - Trees

22 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

25 San Diego, CA - Soma

26 - Camarillo, CA - Rock City Studios

28 - Bakersfield, CA - B Ryders

March

1 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

2 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's

3 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst Club

Disclaimer note: Every online ticket comes with one (1) digital copy of Suicide Silence’s forthcoming self-titled album, scheduled to be released February 24th. You will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem your download, when it becomes available on or around the release date. For ticket orders placed on or after 2/27/17, you will receive download instructions 48-72 hours post-purchase. Offer must be redeemed by April 4th, 2017. US residents only. One album per online ticket. Not valid for tickets purchased via TM+ or TicketExchange.