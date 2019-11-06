SUICIDE SILENCE Launch Teaser For New Music Video, Coming Soon

California based extreme metal titans, Suicide Silence, have released a teaser for their new music video, coming soon. Watch below:

The band's sixth studio album, Become The Hunter, is scheduled to be released in early 2020 with pre-orders expected in sometime this month.

Become The Hunter was produced by Steve Evetts at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur. Ted Jensen mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

Become The Hunter tracklisting:

"Meltdown"

"Two Steps"

"Feel Alive"

"Love Me To Death"

"In Hiding"

"Death's Anxiety"

"Skin Tight"

"The Scythe"

"Serene Obscene"

"Disaster Valley"

"Become The Hunter"

Stay tuned for more information about Become The Hunter.

Suicide Silence will head to Latin America on November 14. Stay tuned as additional dates will be announced.

