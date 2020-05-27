SUICIDE SILENCE, MATT HEAFY, TESSERACT, Members Of ANTHRAX, MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, TRIVIUM, VOLBEAT And More Confirmed For This Weekend's Slay At Home: A Virtual Metal Music & Art Festival; Video Trailer

Slay At Home, a first of its kind virtual metal music and art festival organized by Frank Godla of Metal Injection, is set to air this Friday and Saturday (May 29 & 30) beginning at 3 PM, EST. The event will fundraise in support of two great charity organizations; Musicares and Global Giving. Watch a video trailer below.

The completely free event will be an artfully curated livestream show with exclusive never-before-seen performances from over 30 bands, cover song collaborations, commissioned music from artists that will debut at the fest, special guest appearances, art installations and much more.

The official schedule has now been released via the festival website, and is broken into hourly groups, with organizer Frank Godla explaining the set up: “By keeping the set times between 5 and 15 minutes for each artist, it allows me to not only keep things moving, but mix it up in ways that conventional festivals simply can’t. Every single hour will contain big names and emerging artists right next to each other. I’m trying to look at the bright side of our current situation, and not only make this an entertaining way to see the artists you love flex their creativity in new ways, but hope this event acts as a place of discovery for every viewer out there. Finding a band or artist to fall in love with is the mark of a great festival to me, and it’s my honor to share the work of these amazing individuals I curated because I’m passionate about them. I’ve been in touch with all of them every step of the way, and some even managed to throw me a few surprises. I’m honored and humbled to have all of them part of this, they truly went above and beyond to showcase their craft for the Slay At Home fest, and I can’t wait for the world to see something really special come to life this weekend.”

The free livestream is scheduled for 3 PM, EST both days in an effort to raise funds for the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund helping artists, crew and industry workers during financial crisis, as well as the Global Giving Coronavirus Relief Fund, an organization helping front line workers in need during the crisis. See the listings below for details, as well as the festival website.

You can find the livestream on any device you own at Metal Injection’s YouTube and Facebook pages, and via the direct links below:

- Friday 3 PM (EST) YouTube

- Saturday 3 PM (EST) YouTube

The festival will include never before seen performances from: Suicide Silence, Tesseract, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Matt Heafy of Trivium, Twelve Foot Ninja, Tyler Bates, Steve ‘N’ Seagulls, Darkest Hour, Allegaeon, Entheos, Der Weg einer Freiheit, O’Brother, Khemmis, Silvertomb, Mantar, Astronoid, Employed To Serve, Spirit Adrift, Spotlights, Cadaver, Andy Gillion, Johnny Booth, Panamama, Moon Destroys, Nitesoil, Contracult Collective, Spylacopa, Del Judas, Myrone, Chronus, AA Williams, Angel Vivaldi, GlerAkur, Jo Quail.

Commissioned music created to debut at the festival including performances from:

“Pallid Veil”

Luc Lemay (Gorguts)

Dave Davidson (Revocation / Gargoyl)

Liam Wilson (Azusa, The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Elliot Hoffman (Carbomb)

“Digital Ink”

Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicidal Tendencies)

Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan, END)

Brian Sullivan (Thoughtcrimes)

“Solo Set”

Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour)

“DJ M’s Wacky Attacky”

Manuel Gagneux (Zeal & Ardor)

Cover collaborations with performances by: Pustulus Maximus (GWAR), Tiziano Volante (Zeal & Ardor), Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), Sacha Dunable (Intronaut), Johnny Kelly (Silvertomb / Type O Negative), Ash Pearson (Revocation), Brody Uttely (Rivers Of Nihil), Gwarsenio Hall (Two Mins To Late Night), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Steve Zing (Samhain/Danzig), Hank Hell (Silvertomb),, Pepe Clarke (Kyng), Jesse Korman (The Number Twelve Looks Like You), Conor Marshall (Sylosis), Greg Burgess (Allegaeon), Frank (Metal Injection), Mrs. Smith, Phil Pendergast (Khemmis), Justine Jones and Sammy Urwin (Employed To Serve), Kevin Antreassian (The Dillinger Escape Plan), DJ Scully (The Number Twelve Looks Like You), Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan), Scott Carlson (Repulsion), Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies), Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), Marta Demmel (Bleeding Through), John Tempesta (The Cult, Rob Zombie), Mike Tempesta (ex-Powerman 5000), Joey Vera (Armored Saint), Graham Bonnet (Rainbow / MSG).

Guest appearances by: Gost, Don Jamieson (That Metal Show), Jose Mangin (Sirius XM Liquid Metal), Brian Slagel (Metal Blade Records), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed), Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste), Chuck Billy (Testament), Chef Brian Tsao, Chef Chris Santos, Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is The New Black), Rob Caggiano (Volbeat).

Art installations by: Mario Duplantier (Gojira), Vincent Castiglia, Trine Grimm, Jodi Cachia, Zein, Carin Hazmat, Nathaniel Shannon, Kevin Wilson, Rodrigo Fredes, Vertebrae 33, Stefan Raduta.