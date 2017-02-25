SUICIDE SILENCE - New Video Trailer Posted For Just Released Self-Titled Album

February 25, 2017, 29 minutes ago

news heavy metal suicide silence

SUICIDE SILENCE - New Video Trailer Posted For Just Released Self-Titled Album

California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, released their new self-titled album on Friday (February 24th) via Nuclear Blast Records. A new video trailer supporting the release can be seen below.

The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Doris”
“Silence”
“Listen”
“Dying In A Red Room”
“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”
“Run”
“The Zero”
“Conformity”
“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”

Trailer:

“Dying In A Red Room” video:

“Silence”:

“Doris” video:

Suicide Silence tour dates are listed below:

February
25  San Diego, CA - Soma
26 - Camarillo, CA - Rock City Studios
28 - Bakersfield, CA - B Ryders

March
1 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
2 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's
3 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst Club

Featured Audio

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Takes You To The “Death Star”

RICH DAVIS Takes You To The “Death Star”

Latest Reviews