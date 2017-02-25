SUICIDE SILENCE - New Video Trailer Posted For Just Released Self-Titled Album
February 25, 2017, 29 minutes ago
California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, released their new self-titled album on Friday (February 24th) via Nuclear Blast Records. A new video trailer supporting the release can be seen below.
The album can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
“Doris”
“Silence”
“Listen”
“Dying In A Red Room”
“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”
“Run”
“The Zero”
“Conformity”
“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”
Trailer:
“Dying In A Red Room” video:
“Silence”:
“Doris” video:
Suicide Silence tour dates are listed below:
February
25 San Diego, CA - Soma
26 - Camarillo, CA - Rock City Studios
28 - Bakersfield, CA - B Ryders
March
1 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
2 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's
3 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst Club