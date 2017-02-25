SUICIDE SILENCE - New Video Trailer Posted For Just Released Self-Titled Album

California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, released their new self-titled album on Friday (February 24th) via Nuclear Blast Records. A new video trailer supporting the release can be seen below.

The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Doris”

“Silence”

“Listen”

“Dying In A Red Room”

“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”

“Run”

“The Zero”

“Conformity”

“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”

Trailer:

“Dying In A Red Room” video:

“Silence”:

“Doris” video:

Suicide Silence tour dates are listed below:

February

25 San Diego, CA - Soma

26 - Camarillo, CA - Rock City Studios

28 - Bakersfield, CA - B Ryders

March

1 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

2 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's

3 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst Club