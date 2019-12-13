SUICIDE SILENCE Premier Music Video For New Single "Feel Alive"

California based extreme metal titans, Suicide Silence, will release their sixth studio album, Become The Hunter, on February 14 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band releases their new single, "Feel Alive". For the first three singles, the band enlisted Scott Hansen of Digital Thunderdome. The trilogy which includes "Meltdown" and "Love Me To Death" is completed with the video for "Feel Alive". Watch all three clips below.

Pre-order your copy of Become The Hunter in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Become The Hunter was produced by Steve Evetts at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur. Ted Jensen mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

Become The Hunter tracklisting:

"Meltdown"

"Two Steps"

"Feel Alive"

"Love Me To Death"

"In Hiding"

"Death's Anxiety"

"Skin Tight"

"The Scythe"

"Serene Obscene"

"Disaster Valley"

"Become The Hunter"

"Feel Alive" video:

"Love Me To Death" video:

"Meltdown" video:

Suicide Silence will be joining Jinjer as direct support for their Tour Of Consciousness North American run. Tickets are now on sale.

Dates:

April

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Filmore

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

29 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

30 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

May

2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter **Festival

3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring

10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

13 - Nashville, TN - TBA

15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple **Festival

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis

20 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Summit

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)