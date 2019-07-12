SUICIDE SILENCE Release Live Music Video For "Bludgeoned To Death"; Live & Mental Out Now

On December 4, 2015, California based extreme metal titans, Suicide Silence, headlined a special benefit show in support of Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHLA) at The Observatory in Santa Ana. Today, the band releases the live album, Live & Mental, via Nuclear Blast.

Watch the live video for the second single, "Bludgeoned To Death", below.

The band comments, "'Bludgeoned To Death' is a fan favorite and one of the oldest songs we continue to perform live with regularity. We’re happy to share it here with you and to continue to propel the conversation of mental health awareness throughout the metal scene.”

Live & Mental was produced by the band while mixing was handled by Josh Gilbert (Producer, Wovenwar, As I Lay Dying). The cover photos were shot by Jerry John Nicholl.

Hosted by Sirius XM metal DJ Jose Mangin & co-presented as an Affliction Metal Night, the night brought together the community to raise funds for the Mental Health America of Los Angeles. The sold out show raised nearly $17,000 towards the creation of a homeless healthcare center "where people living on the streets with mental illness can come and get their needs met."

Order Live & Mental here.

Tracklisting:

"Unanswered" (live)

"No Pity For A Coward" (live)

"Inherit The Crown" (live)

"Wake Up" (live)

"Fuck Everything" (live)

"Cease To Exist" (live)

"Sacred Words" (live)

"Disengage" (live)

"Slaves To Substance" (live)

"You Can't Stop Me" (live)

"Destruction Of A Statue" (live)

"Blind" (live)

"Bludgeoned To Death" (live)

"You Only Live Once" (live)

"Blind" (live) video: