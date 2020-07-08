SUICIDE SILENCE Release Official Live Video For "Disengage" From London Show Of Virtual World Tour; Second California Date Added

Suicide Silence have released the official live video for "Disengage", from the July 6 London show. Watch the video from the band's Virtual World Tour below:

In addition to the new video, Suicide Silence would like to announce that due to the success of the Los Angeles show, they are adding another California performance. This time, the band will perform on Sunday, July 26 at 8 PM, Pacific for San Francisco; the home of Eddie Hermida and Dan Kenny. To celebrate the announcement, the band are dropping the gates for the next 24 hours so that anyone can purchase the tickets to the SF show. Make sure to purchase your tickets to this show now at ssvirtualtour.com before the gates go back up and only Californians will be able to get tickets. Come get crazy with the Bay Area.

Each show will include:

- 90 min. multi-camera live stream

- Full live-production with pro audio/video & light show

- Skits & exclusive media content

- Fully-integrated chatroom with opportunity to request songs

- Video Q&A

- Exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming "Live Life Hard" DVD

- Exclusive tour merchandise

- Ticket purchasers receive 15% merch store discount

Below you will find the complete list of geo-gated dates.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Atlanta, GA (7PM, EDT)

Phoenix, AZ (7PM, MST)

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Stuttgart, DE (7 PM, CEST)

Santiago, CL (7 PM, GMT-4)

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Chicago, IL (7 PM, CDT)

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Tokyo, JP (1PM, JST)

Buenos Aires, AR (6PM, GMT-3)

Philadelphia, PA (8PM, EDT)

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Dallas, TX (7PM, CDT)

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Sydney, AU (2PM, AEST)

Orlando, FL (7PM, EDT)

Edmonton, AB (8PM, MDT)

Friday, July 17, 2020

Des Moines, IA (7PM, CDT)

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Bangalore, IN (11AM, IST)

Columbus, OH (7PM, EDT)

Albuquerque, NM (8PM, MDT)

Sunday, July 20, 2020

Montreal, QC (7PM, EDT)

Denver, CO (8PM, MDT)

Monday, July 21, 2020

Lawrence, KS (7PM, CDT)

Portland, OR (8PM, PDT)

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Memphis, TN (7 PM, CDT)

Friday, July 24, 2020

Bangkok, TH (12 PM, ICT)

Mexico City, MX (7 PM, CDT)

Vancouver, BC (8 PM, PDT)

Monday, July 26, 2020

Minneapolis, MN (7 PM, CDT)

San Francisco, CA (8 PM PDT)

Monday, July 27, 2020

Jakarta, ID (12 PM, WIB)

Charlotte, NC (7 PM, EDT)

Salt Lake City, UT (8 PM, MDT)

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Paris, FR (9 PM, CEST)

São Paulo, BR (7 PM, BRT)

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Moscow, RU (9 PM, MSK)

Toronto, ON (7 PM, EDT)

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)