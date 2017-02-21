SUICIDE SILENCE Release Part 4 Of 360º-Styled Interview Mini-Series; Video
February 21, 2017, an hour ago
California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, recently all sat down together for a very introspective, 360º-styled format interview mini-series detailing the experience of putting together their new self-titled album. Part 4 is available now. Watch four clips below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Suicide Silence will release their new self-titled album this Friday, February 24th, via Nuclear Blast Records. The album can be pre-ordered here.
Tracklisting:
“Doris”
“Silence”
“Listen”
“Dying In A Red Room”
“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”
“Run”
“The Zero”
“Conformity”
“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”
“Silence”:
“Doris” video:
Suicide Silence tour dates are listed below:
February
21 - Dallas, TXS - Trees
22 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto
24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
25 San Diego, CA - Soma
26 - Camarillo, CA - Rock City Studios
28 - Bakersfield, CA - B Ryders
March
1 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
2 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's
3 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst Club