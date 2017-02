SUICIDE SILENCE Release Part 4 Of 360º-Styled Interview Mini-Series; Video

California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, recently all sat down together for a very introspective, 360º-styled format interview mini-series detailing the experience of putting together their new self-titled album. Part 4 is available now. Watch four clips below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Suicide Silence will release their new self-titled album this Friday, February 24th, via Nuclear Blast Records. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Doris”

“Silence”

“Listen”

“Dying In A Red Room”

“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”

“Run”

“The Zero”

“Conformity”

“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”

“Silence”:

“Doris” video:

Suicide Silence tour dates are listed below:

February

21 - Dallas, TXS - Trees

22 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

25 San Diego, CA - Soma

26 - Camarillo, CA - Rock City Studios

28 - Bakersfield, CA - B Ryders

March

1 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

2 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's

3 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst Club