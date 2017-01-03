SUICIDE SILENCE Release Teaser Video For Upcoming Self-Titled Album
California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, have released a short teaser clip for their new Ross Robinson-produced album, due for release on February 24th. The self-titled album will be available via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Watch the new teaser below.
Tracklisting:
“Doris”
“Silence”
“Listen”
“Dying In A Red Room”
“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”
“Run”
“The Zero”
“Conformity”
“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”
