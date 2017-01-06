SUICIDE SILENCE Reveal New Album Details; “Doris” Music Video Streaming

California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, return with their truly career defining moment in the form of their new, self-titled full-length album, set for a February 24th release via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The album was produced by the world-renowned Ross Robinson (Korn, Slipknot) and mixed by Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens Of The Stone Age).

A new music video for crushing track, “Doris”, can also be viewed below. This video was filmed during the band’s Knotfest 2016 performance and features Jose Mangin (SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal) on guest vocals.

Comments the band: “From the band to you the fans we hope you had some bad ass, family filled, lovely holidays but now is the time to get what you really wanted and have been waiting for. We got pre-orders, a video and a new track coming right at you! Enjoy our new song “Doris” and go put in your order while packages last! Sui is BACK!"

Tracklisting:

“Doris”

“Silence”

“Listen”

“Dying In A Red Room”

“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”

“Run”

“The Zero”

“Conformity”

“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”

“Doris” video:

The album can be pre-ordered here.