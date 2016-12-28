SUICIDE SILENCE Set Release Date For New Self-Titled Album; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed
December 28, 2016, 32 minutes ago
California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, will release their new Ross Robinson-produced album on February 24th. The self-titled album will be available via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
Tracklisting:
“Doris”
“Silence”
“Listen”
“Dying In A Red Room”
“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”
“Run”
“The Zero”
“Conformity”
“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”
(Photo - Suicide Silence Facebook)