SUICIDE SILENCE Set Release Date For New Self-Titled Album; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

December 28, 2016, 32 minutes ago

news heavy metal black death suicide silence

SUICIDE SILENCE Set Release Date For New Self-Titled Album; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

California-based death metal act, Suicide Silence, will release their new Ross Robinson-produced album on February 24th. The self-titled album will be available via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

“Doris”
“Silence”
“Listen”
“Dying In A Red Room”
“Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down”
“Run”
“The Zero”
“Conformity”
“Don't Be Careful, You Might Hurt Yourself”

(Photo - Suicide Silence Facebook)

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - DARKTHRONE's Artic Thunder #7

BravePicks 2016 - DARKTHRONE's Artic Thunder #7

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews