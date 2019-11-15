SUICIDE SILENCE - Two Songs Streaming From Upcoming Become The Hunter Album

"Meltdown" and "Love Me To Death", two songs from California based extreme metal titans Suicide Silence's upcoming sixth studio album, Become The Hunter, are available for streaming below. The album is scheduled to be released on February 14 via Nuclear Blast.

Become The Hunter was produced by Steve Evetts at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur. Ted Jensen mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

Become The Hunter tracklisting:

"Meltdown"

"Two Steps"

"Feel Alive"

"Love Me To Death"

"In Hiding"

"Death's Anxiety"

"Skin Tight"

"The Scythe"

"Serene Obscene"

"Disaster Valley"

"Become The Hunter"

"Meltdown":

"Love Me To Death":

(Photo - Dean Karr)