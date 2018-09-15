SUIDAKRA - Cimbric Yarns Acoustic Album Video Teaser Posted
German folk metal band Suidakra have posted a teaserf or their forthcoming acoustic album, Cimbric Yarns. Check it out below. Release details will be made available soon.
The artwork for the album is available below.
Suidakra frontman Arkadius Antonik checked in via Instagram earlier this year with the following:
You wanna see how the new SuidAkrA riffs sound like? Than check out this short clip and see @arkadius_antonik & @sebastiansuidakra working on the material for the next SuidAkrA metal album that will be recorded after our next acoustic album called "Cimbric Yarns" (recordings May 2018). #suidakra #video #newstuff #workinghard