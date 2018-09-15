SUIDAKRA - Cimbric Yarns Acoustic Album Video Teaser Posted

German folk metal band Suidakra have posted a teaserf or their forthcoming acoustic album, Cimbric Yarns. Check it out below. Release details will be made available soon.

The artwork for the album is available below.

Suidakra frontman Arkadius Antonik checked in via Instagram earlier this year with the following:

 
 





