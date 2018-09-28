SUIDAKRA - New Album To Be Released In November; Tracklist Revealed

Suidakra's new album, Cimbric Yarns, will be released on November 16th through AFM Records. Instead of their characteristic bombastic melodic death metal, the musicians impress with an acoustic, ambient masterpiece that takes the audience into a mystical land far before time.

Based on a fantasy world which was created during the artwork/soundtrack collaboration between the painter Kris Verwimp and Antonik on Realms Of Odoric, the Belgian artist explains: "Continuing the Realms Of Odoric saga, Cimbric Yarns harks back to where it all began. Thousands of years before Odoric’s time, there existed an advanced civilisation that perished in a great cosmic cataclysm. Cimbric Yarns is an attempt at recreating its mythology, inspired by ancient Celtic texts and megalithic sites from all over the world. It weaves a fine thread between history and fantasy, chronicling the fate of its main characters Cruàc, Arma and Aenea in 10 compelling acoustic songs."

Tracklist:

"Echtra"

"Serpentine Origins"

"Ode To Arma"

"A Day And Forever"

"Black Dawn"

"At Nine Light Night"

"Snakehenge"

"Birth And Despair"

"Assault On Urlár"

"Caoine Cruác"



The album will be available as Digipak and clear orange, gatefold Vinyl (ltd. to 300 units)

Check out a teaser from the album below. Release details will be made available soon.