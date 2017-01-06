SUIDAKRA Post Official Video For "Undaunted" (Cockroach Version)

German Celtic metal act, SuidAkrA, checked in with the following update on New Year's Day:

"Running out of time and money in the studio, we've hired the first official SuidAkrA cover band called The Evil Cockroaches to shoot an official video for us. We were shocked when we saw the finished clip of 'Undaunted'. Almost one year later we think it's time to share this piece of art with our SuidAkrA family. Enjoy this clip and have an awesome 2017."

With their second album, The Longed-For Reckoning, Fall Of Carthage prove their intentions are serious. After numerous live shows within the last few months, it’s clear this is not just a side-project of Arkadius Antonik (SuidAkrA, Realms of Odoric) and Martin Buchwalter (Perzonal War), who pulled Sascha Aßbach in front of the mic after a long absence from the music scene.

Sixteen songs represent a genre-defying creativity and joy for experimentation, as well as, their love for detail and natural sounds. Those who expect programmed blast-beats and typical thrash or metalcore structures will be in for a surprise. What you get is much more. Their sound can be described somewhere between groove metal, hardcore and rap without having the feeling of simply throwing sounds together. The versatility of Sascha’s vocals is convincing in its full spectrum. Thanks to the solid and elaborate songwriting that all band members were involved in from the beginning, the new tracks are catchy without getting boring.

Fall Of Carthage have grown together musically, and so The Longed-For Reckoning will surely be a highlight for 2017. Like the debut, Behold, this album was produced at Gernhart Studio in Troisdorf, and promises a fat-ass sound with superb mixing. Be on the lookout for The Longed-For Reckoning on January 27th, 2017 via MDD Records.

SuidAkrA recently released a video for “Braving The End”, a track from their newest album, Realms Of Odoric, released back in May 2016. The new video can be found below.

Realms Of Odoric is presented with extensive epic artwork by artist Kris Verwimp.

Tracklisting:

“Into The Realm”

“The Serpent Within”

“The Hunter's Horde”

“Creeping Blood”

“Undaunted”

“Lion Of Darcania”

“Pictish Pride”

“On Roads To Ruin”

“Dark Revelations”

“Braving The End”

“One Against The Tide”

“Cimbric Requiem”

Bonus track (Digipak version)

“Remembrance”

“Braving The End” video:

“Pictish Pride” video:

“The Hunter's Horde” lyric video: