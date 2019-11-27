SUIDAKRA Release Official Video For "Morrigan" From Echoes Of Yore Anniversary Album

Suidakra have released a new video for the track "Morrigan", which is part of the band's anniversary album Echoes Of Yore. The video was recorded in Hamburg with director and producer David Thehlen. The song deals with the Celtic goddess of war Morrigan, is together with "Balor" probably the darkest video in the band's history.



Singer / guitarist Arkadius Antonik comments: "Katinka Melancholia has created an incredibly good costume and mask for us and we had two actors for the story on set in addition to the band recordings. Jana has answered our call on Facebook. We decided to have her because her charisma was perfect for the role of Morrigan. Both actors mastered their performance fantastically!"

Check out the video below.

Echoes Of Yore tracklist:

"Wartunes"

"The Quest"

"Havoc"

"Morrigan"

"Rise Of Taliesin"

"Hall Of Tales"

"Pendragon's Fall"

"Banshee"

"Warpipes Call Me"

"Lays From Afar"