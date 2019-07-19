SUM 41 Perform METALLICA Medley At SiriusXM Studios (Video)

Canadian rockers Sum 41, who have never been shy about their love for Metallica and metal in general, performed a medley of Metallica songs - "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "Enter Sandman" and "Master Of Puppets" - during a recent visit to the SiriusXM studios. Ths is the same medley they performed during their MTV Icon tribute to Metallica in 2003. Check out the footage below.

Sum 41 release their new album, Order In Decline, today (July 19th) via Hopeless Records.