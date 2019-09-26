Summer Breeze Open Air 2019 Official Aftermovie Posted

The organizers of the annual Summer Breeze festival, which takes place in Dinkelsbühl, Germany every summer, have checked in a video recap of the 2019 edition of the festival, which ran from August 14th - 17th

"Dear people and bands of Summer Breeze! You are the heart and soul of this event. Thank you for being part of this. See you at Summer Breeze Open Air 2020."

Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre recently posted behind-the-scenes and artist footage from Summer Breeze Open Air 2019. Check it out below

Go to the official Summer Breeze website here to prepare yourself for Sumer Breeze 2020.