SUMMONER To Release Beyond The Realm Of Light Album In May; Video Trailer Streaming

Boston, MA hard rock foursome, Summoner, will release its new album, Beyond The Realm Of Light, on May 12th via Magnetic Eye Records. Recorded at Q Division Studios (Pixies, Converge), produced by the band and mastered by Dave Shirk (Soilent Green, Pentagram), the LP fuses 70's proto-metal, guitar rock and cosmic psych into a driving, six song testament to the power of the riff.

Beyond The Realm Of Light is the follow-up to Summoner's 2013 full-length, Atlantian. Artwork for Beyond The Realm Of Light was created by Samantha Muljat (Earth, Power Trip). Check out an album trailer, including the song "New Sun", below.

Featuring vocalist / bassist Chris Johnson (Doomriders, Deafheaven touring bassist), guitarist AJ Peters, drummer Scott Smith (Plagues) and guitarist Joe Richner (Plagues), Summoner formed in 2009 (as Riff Cannon). In the time since, the quartet has released two studio albums - 2012's Phoenix and the aforementioned Atlantian - praised for their creative power and "riffs that Mastodon, Thin Lizzy, Torche would be proud to call their own". The group's live performances have been called "atmospheric and heavy, melodic and propulsive" and have seen Summoner perform alongside Cave In, Worshipper, Magic Circle and more.

Tracklisting:

“New Sun”

“The Huntress”

“Beyond The Realm Of Light”

“The Emptiness”

“Skies Of The Unknown”

“Into Oblivion”

Trailer:

Pre-order Beyond The Realm Of Light here.

On the strength of its live set, Summoner has been asked to perform at the 2017 Psycho Las Vegas Festival, set for August 18th - 20th at Sin City's Hard Rock Hotel.

In additional news, Baltimore's Oliver Brewing Company will release a limited edition Beyond The Realm Of Light double IPA on May 13th, in tribute to Summoner. The special beer is part of the breweries' "Long Live Rock and Roll" double IPA series, released in collaboration with the bands and record labels that soundtrack its brewing process. Previous artists featured include Mothership and The Well. For more details, head here.

(Photo - Tinnitus Photography)