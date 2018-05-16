SUMMONER’S CIRCLE To Release Debut Full-Length; "Become None" Music Video Streaming

Summoner’s Circle, the epic metal band out of Knoxville, TN, has announced the release of their debut full-length album Tome on June 1st. The album consists of nine occult-infused metallic offerings, totals more than 70 minutes of music, and includes the dark anthem, "Become None", which was released as a single/music video (watch below).

Lead guitarist, Gog, offers, “We, The Six, are extremely excited about the release of Tome. The incantations therein paint a quite prodigious landscape and offer the listener many roads to travel down musically. Additionally, we think it will melt many faces.”

The album was recorded and produced by Canadian engineer Yanic Bercier at WaveTransform Studios in Knoxville, TN and mastered by the legendary Tom Morris at Morrisound Recording in Tampa, FL.

Tracklisting:

"Ex Terra"

"Worm Tunnel"

"Minotaur"

"Legion"

"Become None"

"In Ut Ambustio"

"Balrog General"

"Overseer of the Infernal Construct"

"Temple of Suffering"

"Become None" video:

Summoner’s Circle is:

Absalon - Guitar

Gog - Lead Guitar

Y-takt - Bass

Sol - Keys/Synth/Vocals

BG Scios - Drums

Blind - Lead Vocals