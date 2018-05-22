SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – Tome Album Out In June; “Become None” Video Streaming

Summoner’s Circle, the epic metal band out of Knoxville, TN, has announced the release of their debut full-length album, Tome, on June 1st. The album consists of nine occult-infused metallic offerings, totals more than 70 minutes of music, and includes the dark anthem, "Become None", which was released as a single/music video in October of 2017.

Lead guitarist, Gog, offers, “We, The Six, are extremely excited about the release of Tome. The incantations therein paint a quite prodigious landscape and offer the listener many roads to travel down musically. Additionally, we think it will melt many faces.”

The album was recorded and produced by Canadian engineer Yanic Bercier at WaveTransform Studios in Knoxville, TN and mastered by the legendary Tom Morris at Morrisound Recording in Tampa, FL.

A new video for “Become None” is streaming below.

This video, originating from the otherworldly denizens of Mercury, successfully captures the essence of the band’s theatrically inspired, occult-infused brand of heavy metal. Shrouded figures, hidden books of lore, ceremonial daggers, human sacrifice and rituals of transformation all accompany the eerily anthemic musical score.

Tracklisting:

“Ex Terra”

“Worm Tunnel”

“Minotaur”

“Legion”

“Become None”

“In Ut Ambustio”

“Balrog General”

“Overseer Of The Infernal Construct”

“Temple Of Suffering”

“Become None” video: