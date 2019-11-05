SUMMONING To Re-Release Limited Vinyl Editions Of Nightshade Forests, Lost Tales In December
November 5, 2019, 2 hours ago
Ever since the release of their debut album, Lugburz (1995), Summoning has been growing and reinventing themselves constantly. What started out as a project deeply rooted in traditional black metal took a significant turn in the following years - evergreens like Dol Guldur (1996) and Let Mortal Heroes Sing Your Fame (2001) bear witness to a continuously refined soundscape.
Now, Summoning is re-releasing two of their legendary records as limited vinyl editions. Nightshade Forests will be available on purple and clear Gatefold LP, while Lost Tales will be released on a 10” black LP for the first time ever.
A limited edition flag will be included with bundles. Additionally, there will be new, limited merchandise coming soon - a must have for every fan. Find preorders here.
Nightshade Forests & Lost Tales will be available in the following formats:
Bundle (strictly limited to 100 copies):
LP Gatefold Purple (Nightshade Forests)
+ 10“ LP Black (Lost Tales) + limited flag (bundle only)
Nightshade Forests:
LP Gatefold Purple (bundle only)
LP Gatefold Clear (limited to 400 copies)
Lost Tales:
10” LP Black (limited to 300 copies)
(Photo Credit: Manfred Kielnhofer)