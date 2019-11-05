SUMMONING To Re-Release Limited Vinyl Editions Of Nightshade Forests, Lost Tales In December

Ever since the release of their debut album, Lugburz (1995), Summoning has been growing and reinventing themselves constantly. What started out as a project deeply rooted in traditional black metal took a significant turn in the following years - evergreens like Dol Guldur (1996) and Let Mortal Heroes Sing Your Fame (2001) bear witness to a continuously refined soundscape.

Now, Summoning is re-releasing two of their legendary records as limited vinyl editions. Nightshade Forests will be available on purple and clear Gatefold LP, while Lost Tales will be released on a 10” black LP for the first time ever.

A limited edition flag will be included with bundles. Additionally, there will be new, limited merchandise coming soon - a must have for every fan. Find preorders here.

Nightshade Forests & Lost Tales will be available in the following formats:

Bundle (strictly limited to 100 copies):                 
LP Gatefold Purple (Nightshade Forests)
+ 10“ LP Black (Lost Tales) + limited flag (bundle only)

Nightshade Forests:           
LP Gatefold Purple (bundle only)
LP Gatefold Clear (limited to 400 copies)

Lost Tales:               
10” LP Black (limited to 300 copies)

(Photo Credit: Manfred Kielnhofer)



