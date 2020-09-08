SUMO CYCO Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video
September 8, 2020, 18 minutes ago
Napalm Records continues the video series "Napalm Next Door"... "Take a look behind the doors of some of our band's homes and see where they create their music!"
This new episode features a tour of Sumo Cyco's incredible brick church home/studio. Watch below:
Sumo Cyco are:
Skye “Sever” Sweetnam - vocals
Matt “MD13” Drake - lead guitar
Matt "Trozzi" - drums
Oscar Anesetti - bass
(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)