SUMO CYCO Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video

September 8, 2020, 18 minutes ago

Napalm Records continues the video series "Napalm Next Door"... "Take a look behind the doors of some of our band's homes and see where they create their music!"

This new episode features a tour of Sumo Cyco's incredible brick church home/studio. Watch below:

Sumo Cyco are:

Skye “Sever” Sweetnam - vocals
Matt “MD13” Drake - lead guitar
Matt "Trozzi" - drums
Oscar Anesetti - bass

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)



