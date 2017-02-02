SUN OF GAIA Release "Peril" Music Video

Adelaide, Australia-based progressive death metal purveyors, Sun Of Gaia, have launched a new video single. Entitled "Peril", the new single follows up the EP Corrode, which was released in March last year. The "Peril" video can be seen below.

"The new single, "Peril", differs from our previous EP Corrode in the sense that it embraces more progressive elements through the use of clean, ambient sections, clean vocals and places a much greater emphasis on the role of keyboards and piano elements in our music," the band commented. "It still retains some of the heaviness and melodic death metal style of Corrode, but overall it offers a more refined, mature and musically confident insight into who we are as a band today.

"We intended for the new single to act as a kind of 'bridge' between our sound on the Corrode EP and how our next release will sound. It retains the heavier, metal elements that fans of Corrode will recognize and enjoy, but listeners can expect to hear many more progressive elements on future releases that we think are previewed quite nicely in "Peril"."

Sun of Gaia are already working on new material; they plan to record and release their full-length debut later this year.

They say, "We’re about two thirds of the way through writing a full-length album, so our goal for the near future will be to complete the writing process and start to demo the new songs with the aim of heading into the studio to record them later on this year. In addition to this, we'll be supporting Melbourne death metal band Hadal Maw for their album launch in Adelaide in late February and expect to play a number of shows locally and interstate before the year comes to an end."

Watch the video for "Peril" below, and download the single from Bandcamp for free.

Sun of Gaia is:

Lachlan Odell - vocals & keyboard

Jack Bolingbroke - guitar

Nathan Churches - bass

Rory Amoy - drums & vocals