SUN OF THE DYING Release "When The Morning Came" Lyric Video; The Earth Is Silent Album Out Now

December 2, 2019, 34 minutes ago

news heavy metal sun of the dying

Spanish death/doom newcomers, Sun Of The Dying, have released a lyric video for "When The Morning Came", a track from their second album, The Earth Is Silent, out now via AOP Records. Order the album in Europe, or North America, and watch the lyric video below.

The Earth Is Silent tracklisting:

"The Earth Is Silent"
"A Dying Light"
"A Cold Unnamed Fear"
"Orion"
"When The Morning Came"
"Monolith"
"White Skies And Grey Lands"

"When The Morning Came" lyric video:

"Monolith"

Lineup:

Eduardo Guilló - vocals
Casuso - guitars
Roberto Rayo - guitars
José Yuste - bass
Diego Weser - drums
David Muñoz - keyboards and backing vocals



