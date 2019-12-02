SUN OF THE DYING Release "When The Morning Came" Lyric Video; The Earth Is Silent Album Out Now

Spanish death/doom newcomers, Sun Of The Dying, have released a lyric video for "When The Morning Came", a track from their second album, The Earth Is Silent, out now via AOP Records. Order the album in Europe, or North America, and watch the lyric video below.

The Earth Is Silent tracklisting:

"The Earth Is Silent"

"A Dying Light"

"A Cold Unnamed Fear"

"Orion"

"When The Morning Came"

"Monolith"

"White Skies And Grey Lands"

"When The Morning Came" lyric video:

"Monolith"

Lineup:

Eduardo Guilló - vocals

Casuso - guitars

Roberto Rayo - guitars

José Yuste - bass

Diego Weser - drums

David Muñoz - keyboards and backing vocals