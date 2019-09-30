SUN OF THE DYING To Release The Earth Is Silent Album In November; "Monolith" Track Streaming

Spanish death/doom newcomers, Sun Of The Dying, will release their second album, The Earth Is Silent, via AOP Records on November 29. Pre-order in Europe, or North America.

Today, the band has unveiled the record’s first track, “Monolith,” which is available for streaming below.

“With “Monolith”, Sun Of The Dying pays homage to H.P. Lovecraft’s At The Mountains Of Madness. It’s a long, epic journey through doom metal. From the deepest calm of the sea to the fiercest snowstorm, from the heaviest riffs and orchestral arrangements to fragile melodies and a soaring jazz section.” - Sun Of The Dying

The Earth Is Silent tracklisting:

"The Earth Is Silent"

"A Dying Light"

"A Cold Unnamed Fear"

"Orion"

"When The Morning Came"

"Monolith"

"White Skies And Grey Lands"

Lineup:

Eduardo Guilló – vocals

Casuso – guitars

Roberto Rayo – guitars

José Yuste – bass

Diego Weser – drums

David Muñoz – keyboards and backing vocals